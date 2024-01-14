EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results for EYP-1901 in Treating AMD at Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024

In a breakthrough announcement at the Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024 conference, Jay S. Duker, MD, the president and CEO of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, unveiled the Phase 2 DAVIO 2 trial results for EYP-1901, a promising new treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The trial, involving 160 patients nationwide, has shown promising results, which may revolutionize the treatment of this prevalent eye condition.

The DAVIO 2 Trial: A New Hope for AMD Patients

During the trial, 160 patients were randomly assigned to receive either 2 mg or 3 mg of EYP-1901, or aflibercept, an existing treatment for the same condition. The primary outcome was to compare the visual acuity results of EYP-1901 with those achieved by aflibercept. The results have shown that both dosages of EYP-1901 demonstrated visual acuity results equivalent to those achieved with aflibercept, thus establishing its potential as a viable treatment for AMD.

Longer Duration of Effect Promises Better Quality of Life

However, the real game-changer was the duration of the EYP-1901’s effect. The new treatment outperformed aflibercept by lasting between six to nine months with just a single injection. This is significantly longer than aflibercept, which requires more frequent dosing. This extended duration of effect promises to enhance the quality of life for AMD patients, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and allowing them more freedom and independence.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Pioneering Change

The successful trial of EYP-1901 is just one of many innovative endeavors led by EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. The company has also embarked on the Phase 2 VERONA Clinical Trial of EYP 1901 for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. EYP 1901, in this context, is an investigational sustained delivery therapy containing vorolanib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated in bioerodible Durasert E. These efforts by EyePoint Pharmaceuticals underscore their commitment to pioneering change in the field of ophthalmology and enhancing the lives of patients globally.