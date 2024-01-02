Eye Examination Adherence Among Diabetic Patients: A Saudi Arabian Study

A comprehensive cross-sectional study conducted on the adherence to eye examination guidelines among individuals with diabetes in Saudi Arabia has shed light on the critical role of regular eye exams in the early detection and management of diabetic retinopathy. The study, published on January 1, 2024, involved a validated questionnaire administered to adult diabetic patients.

Participant Awareness and Adherence

The findings indicated a considerable awareness among the participants regarding the severe eye complications associated with diabetes, including diabetic retinopathy. The study found that those who had been living with diabetes for over ten years, were on lifestyle changes with insulin therapy or anti-diabetic medications, and were fully aware of the potential complications, showcased higher adherence to eye examination guidelines. It was also noted that patients with type 2 diabetes demonstrated a higher rate of adherence.

Barriers to Regular Eye Examinations

Despite the positive findings, the study also identified several barriers that prevented diabetic patients from getting regular eye exams. Foremost among these were a lack of awareness about the necessity of regular checks and the distance from hospitals or health centers, which made access to medical care challenging for some patients.

The Importance of Regular Eye Checks

Diabetic retinopathy, a severe eye complication, can lead to visual impairment and, eventually, blindness if not detected early and managed effectively. The study underscores the need for increased awareness and accessibility to improve adherence to eye examination guidelines among diabetic patients. By emphasizing the importance of regular eye checks, the study hopes to inspire necessary changes in public health policies to ensure better eye health among diabetic patients.