en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Eye Examination Adherence Among Diabetic Patients: A Saudi Arabian Study

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Eye Examination Adherence Among Diabetic Patients: A Saudi Arabian Study

A comprehensive cross-sectional study conducted on the adherence to eye examination guidelines among individuals with diabetes in Saudi Arabia has shed light on the critical role of regular eye exams in the early detection and management of diabetic retinopathy. The study, published on January 1, 2024, involved a validated questionnaire administered to adult diabetic patients.

Participant Awareness and Adherence

The findings indicated a considerable awareness among the participants regarding the severe eye complications associated with diabetes, including diabetic retinopathy. The study found that those who had been living with diabetes for over ten years, were on lifestyle changes with insulin therapy or anti-diabetic medications, and were fully aware of the potential complications, showcased higher adherence to eye examination guidelines. It was also noted that patients with type 2 diabetes demonstrated a higher rate of adherence.

Barriers to Regular Eye Examinations

Despite the positive findings, the study also identified several barriers that prevented diabetic patients from getting regular eye exams. Foremost among these were a lack of awareness about the necessity of regular checks and the distance from hospitals or health centers, which made access to medical care challenging for some patients.

The Importance of Regular Eye Checks

Diabetic retinopathy, a severe eye complication, can lead to visual impairment and, eventually, blindness if not detected early and managed effectively. The study underscores the need for increased awareness and accessibility to improve adherence to eye examination guidelines among diabetic patients. By emphasizing the importance of regular eye checks, the study hopes to inspire necessary changes in public health policies to ensure better eye health among diabetic patients.

0
Health Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment

By Geeta Pillai

The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity

By Justice Nwafor

Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase

By Wojciech Zylm

Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bl ...
@Health · 14 mins
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bl ...
heart comment 0
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients

By Mazhar Abbas

New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform

By BNN Correspondents

Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
New Year’s Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
Shannen Doherty’s ‘Bucket List’ Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity

By Quadri Adejumo

Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
7 mins
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
8 mins
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
10 mins
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
12 mins
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
12 mins
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
14 mins
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
17 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
18 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
18 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app