en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests

The aging process brings with it a myriad of health challenges, of which eye diseases like cataracts, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and glaucoma are significant. These conditions, as a recent population-based cohort study suggests, may increase the risk of falls and fractures among older adults. The study, spearheaded by Jung Yin Tsang, MRes of the University of Manchester, analyzed health records from England, highlighting an association between vision problems and increased fall risks.

Eye Diseases and the Risk of Falls

According to the study, older adults with cataracts, AMD, or glaucoma have higher risks of falls or fractures compared to those without these conditions. The adjusted hazard ratios for falls stood at 1.36 for cataracts, 1.25 for AMD, and 1.38 for glaucoma. For fractures, the ratios were 1.28 for cataracts, 1.18 for AMD, and 1.31 for glaucoma. This does not categorically indicate that vision problems cause falls, but rather, it underscores a significant correlation.

This research serves as a crucial reminder for clinicians to counsel patients about the risks of falls and refer them to fall prevention programs. Notably, even mild eye disease can increase fall risk. A 2014 CDC survey revealed that 46.7% of adults aged 65 and older with severe vision loss experienced a fall, a stark contrast to the 27.7% without.

Data and Limitations

The study analyzed data from 2007-2020, comparing 410,476 patients with cataracts, 75,622 with AMD, and 90,177 with glaucoma to matched controls. Over 50 potential confounders, including demographics and medical conditions, were adjusted for in the analysis. However, the study had its limitations, such as its retrospective nature, reliance on electronic health records, and the potential omission of unreported falls.

Importance of Regular Eye Exams

Amid the case of a health-conscious adult who failed to schedule a comprehensive eye exam in his 40s and was diagnosed with glaucoma at age 50, the importance of regular eye exams cannot be overstressed. The American Academy of Ophthalmology underscores the crucial role of early detection of conditions like glaucoma, which can lead to irreparable optic nerve damage. Not all vision changes in aging can be attributed to aging alone, and healthcare professionals like Dr. Carl Danzig and Dr. Thomas Patrianakos stress the need for prompt treatment to prevent irreversible vision loss.

0
Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Deciphering Neuroblastoma: The Fight for Better Treatment and Hope for the Future

By Rafia Tasleem

New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine

By Nitish Verma

Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

By Salman Khan

Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Dispute ...
@Health · 10 mins
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Dispute ...
heart comment 0
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer

By Israel Ojoko

ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
Bataan Launches ‘Blue Zone Project’: A Blueprint for a Healthier Future

By BNN Correspondents

Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials

By Waqas Arain

Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Deciphering Neuroblastoma: The Fight for Better Treatment and Hope for the Future
2 mins
Deciphering Neuroblastoma: The Fight for Better Treatment and Hope for the Future
New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy
2 mins
New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
7 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
8 mins
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
10 mins
Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
10 mins
Labour Party Blasts President Tinubu's New Year's Day Address as 'Appalling and Hollow'
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
10 mins
HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
11 mins
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un's Aggressive Address
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
12 mins
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
7 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
45 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
51 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
56 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
57 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app