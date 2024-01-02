en English
Health

Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds

In a recent study, it has been revealed that older adults suffering from diabetes, particularly those over the age of 65 who are on insulin treatment, might face an escalated risk of severe hypoglycemic events during periods of extreme heat. The research was led by Aayush Visaria from the Department of Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Understanding the Risks

The research, funded by the US National Institutes of Health/National Institute on Aging, was aimed at understanding the specific health risks faced by older adults with diabetes during periods of extreme heat. The results were alarming, indicating a marked increase in the risk of severe hypoglycemic events. The findings of the study were published online on December 7, 2023, in the much-revered journal Diabetes Care.

Significance of the Research

The importance of this research cannot be overstated, as it provides valuable insights into the health challenges faced by older adults with diabetes. It is particularly significant for those on insulin treatment, who appear to be at a higher risk. The study authors have categorically stated that they have no conflicts of interest concerning this research.

Implications and Future Directions

The results of the study further emphasize the need for special care and attention for older adults with diabetes, especially during periods of extreme heat. It also raises the need for further research into the ways in which extreme weather conditions can affect individuals with chronic health conditions. The study stands as a potent reminder of the complex interplay between chronic disease management and environmental factors.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

