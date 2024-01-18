en English
Health

Extended Alcohol Trading Hours: A Boon for Businesses or a Public Safety Concern?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
In a significant legislative move that could drastically change the night-time landscape of pubs and restaurants, the Sale of Alcohol Bill is currently under scrutiny by the Irish government. The bill proposes extending trading hours, allowing establishments to stay open until 12:30 am and bars to continue operations until 2:30 am. However, this proposed change has stirred concerns among public health advocates.

Alcohol Action Ireland Voices Concerns

Alcohol Action Ireland, represented by CEO Dr. Sheila Gilheany, has cautioned that the extension of pub-opening hours could lead to an uptick in road fatalities. Describing the proposed bill as a ‘perfect storm’ for public safety, the organization suggests that prolonged hours of alcohol consumption may correlate with a higher incidence of drunk driving and related accidents. “The potential increase in drink driving and road accidents, especially in rural areas, is a serious concern,” states Dr. Gilheany.

Global Trends in Alcohol Trading Hours

As Ireland contemplates the shift in alcohol trading hours, similar changes are occurring worldwide. In Toronto, a town hall meeting to consider extending liquor establishments’ operating hours took place. Charles Khabouth, CEO of INK Entertainment Group, put forth an argument for extended entertainment hours, citing potential economic benefits and asserting Toronto’s need to catch up with other world-class cities. The predominant belief is that longer drinking hours could lead to fewer instances of intoxication while boosting business and tourism.

New Legislation in New Jersey

In a similar vein, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recently signed legislation into law improving rules surrounding breweries, Cideries, Meaderies, and Distilleries, particularly their tasting room offerings. The law addresses several gaps in traditional plenary licenses and encourages craft alcohol manufacturers to revitalize Main Street business districts across the state. The legislation also allows for unlimited on-premises special events and private parties, extending their operating hours.

As the debate on extended alcohol trading hours continues, it is clear that the balancing act between economic growth, public safety, and societal health remains a complex issue. This issue requires careful consideration and a nuanced understanding of the potential consequences of such legislative changes.

