Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina

The healthcare landscape in Eastern North Carolina is witnessing a significant transformation with the introduction of Express Care Transport, a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Service (NEMT). This innovative initiative is the brainchild of two accomplished baccalaureate degree nurses, Corey Gatling and Askia Robertson, who possess over two decades of medical experience across Hemodialysis, Public Health, and Medical Surgical Nursing. The newly established service is designed to address the pressing transportation needs of patients, particularly those who require regular medical appointments such as dialysis, chemotherapy, and physical therapy.

Answering the Call for Accessible Healthcare

Express Care Transport seeks to fill a critical void in the medical field. Recognizing the challenges faced by patients with limited mobility or those living in rural areas, Gatling and Robertson launched this service to provide timely, reliable, and efficient transportation. The primary objective is to enhance accessibility to healthcare, ensuring that patients can attend their medical appointments without delay or inconvenience.

Service Features and Offerings

What sets Express Care Transport apart is its user-friendly platform. The service enables patients to effortlessly schedule trips, making the process of getting to and from medical appointments less stressful. The company operates a fleet of well-maintained vehicles that are equipped with all the necessary equipment to ensure the comfort and safety of patients. The drivers are trained professionals, experienced in handling various patient needs and circumstances. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including transport for physician appointments, dialysis, outpatient surgery, and chemotherapy and radiation visits.

A Reflection of Commitment and Experience

The founders of Express Care Transport, Gatling and Robertson, have served on the frontline as nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their experiences and observations during this challenging period underscored the vital importance of a service like Express Care Transport. Their mission is to bridge the gap in medical transportation, ensuring that all patients, regardless of their location or physical capabilities, can receive the care they need without delay.