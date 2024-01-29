Exploring UBI as a Tool for Health Equity: Insights from Geneva Gathering

On a bright spring day in May 2023, a diverse group of experts congregated at the Brocher Foundation in Geneva, Switzerland. Their mission? To engage in a profound discussion on the potential role of Universal Basic Income (UBI) in promoting health equity. The gathering was a unique assembly of minds, bringing together specialists from various fields, including social protection, economics, public health, history, and ethics.

Global Challenge of Health Inequities

At the heart of their discourse was the global challenge of health inequities. This problem has long been recognized for its substantial variation in health outcomes. Factors influencing these variations range from income, education, and sex, to migrant status. The experts gathered under the Swiss sun were focused on examining the potential of UBI as a tool to address these social determinants of health, which are fundamental in achieving health equity.

UBI as a Tool for Health Equity

The experts highlighted the intrinsic link between poverty and poor physical and mental health. They argued that UBI has the potential to reduce poverty and income inequality, thereby improving health outcomes. The conversations echoed the sentiment that health equity is not just a moral imperative, but also crucial for fulfilling the human right to health. Policymakers, they emphasized, must consider UBI as a viable means of addressing social determinants of health and reducing health inequalities.

The Need for Further Research

The discussions in Geneva also encouraged research into the health effects of UBI pilots. Such research is seen as a crucial step towards understanding the full impact of UBI on health outcomes. The experts agreed that health inequalities cannot be solely addressed by the health sector. It requires interventions in social domains like social security, education, housing, and issues including domestic and sexual violence, race and class prejudice, adverse employment conditions, the physical environment, and climate change.

The Geneva discussions provided a vibrant platform for experts to explore and exchange ideas on the potential of UBI as a tool for promoting health equity. As the world grapples with the challenge of health inequity, the need for innovative solutions like UBI becomes increasingly clear. As they concluded their discussions, the experts left with a renewed commitment to promoting health equity and creating a world where the right to health is not just a promise, but a reality for all.