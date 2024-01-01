Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder

Obesity treatments like Wegovy and Ozempic, known as GLP-1 agonists, initially engineered for diabetes management, have demonstrated an impressive ability to lower body weight by approximately 15%. Not only do these drugs help combat the obesity epidemic, but they also lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease. However, an innovative application of these drugs is turning heads in the medical community.

Exploring New Horizons: Alcohol Use Disorder

Researchers are now investigating the potential of these weight-loss drugs to assist individuals suffering from alcohol use disorder (AUD). A clinical trial led by Christian Hendershot at the UNC School of Medicine is testing whether Ozempic can reduce cravings for alcohol and cigarettes in 30 to 40 volunteers. Participants will be exposed to their preferred alcoholic drinks and asked to evaluate their cravings at the start and end of the nine-week trial, while also maintaining a diary of their drinking habits.

Pharmaceutical Industry’s Hesitation

Despite the high anticipation surrounding this research, major pharmaceutical companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, the manufacturers of Wegovy and other similar drugs, are not participating in AUD research. Novo Nordisk has openly stated that AUD is not one of its focus areas and declined to supply Wegovy for a Danish study on the disorder. Concerns about patient fragility and potential safety issues that could affect the drug’s reputation are cited as reasons for the pharmaceutical industry’s caution in this new therapeutic area.

The Promise of a New Treatment

If proven effective, this research could mark a significant advancement in AUD treatment, which has not seen new approvals in nearly two decades. However, the journey to this potential breakthrough is not without obstacles. Rigorous research is needed to establish the efficacy and safety of these drugs in treating AUD, addressing the pharmaceutical industry’s concerns and paving the way for an innovative treatment approach that could change countless lives.