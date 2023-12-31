en English
Health

ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer’s Patients

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:25 am EST
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer’s Patients

In a groundbreaking move, scientists are pioneering a clinical trial—dubbed ExPlas—in Norway, aiming to harness the rejuvenating benefits of exercise in a revolutionary way. The trial involves injecting the exercise-induced blood plasma from young, healthy adults into older individuals grappling with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. This first-of-its-kind trial in humans, with results anticipated in 2025, is poised to bring a new perspective to the fight against the debilitating mental disorder.

Exercise Mimetics: The Next Frontier in Health?

Exercise, lauded as the best medicine, is renowned for its ability to mitigate dementia risk, sustain physical health, and potentially enhance lifespan. However, a considerable segment of the population, particularly the elderly, disabled, and those with diseases, are unable to engage in physical activity, making it imperative to explore alternative solutions.

Enter ‘exercise mimetics,’ substances that could simulate the health benefits of physical activity. The spotlight is on the hormone irisin, secreted during exercise, which has shown promise in clearing toxic brain plaques—the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Aevum Therapeutics, a spin-off company, is spearheading efforts to commercialize irisin as a potential treatment.

Harnessing the Power of Exercise for Those Who Can’t

The overarching objective of the ExPlas trial and the exploration of exercise mimetics is to encapsulate the advantages of exercise in a form accessible to those who can’t exercise due to various constraints. This endeavor could herald a paradigm shift in managing health, particularly in combating degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Cautious Optimism Amid Complexity

Despite the advancements, the development of exercise mimetics is navigated with caution. The human body’s complexity and the potential for side effects underscore the need for thorough research and careful progress. Earlier attempts to stimulate enzymes like AMPK to emulate exercise benefits serve as a stark reminder of this necessity.

Nonetheless, the discovery of substances like locamidazole, which replicates exercise’s effects on muscle and bone in mice, provides a glimmer of hope. The long-term aspiration is to develop drugs that embody the benefits of exercise, potentially transforming the health landscape, particularly for those unable to engage in physical activity.

Health
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

