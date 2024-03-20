Expired Rabies Vaccine Claims Neapolitan Mastiff's Life, Sparks Outrage in Kozhikode

An unauthorised and untrained government staffer administered an expired rabies vaccine in excess dose to four dogs, including a female Neapolitan mastiff, resulting in the death of the mastiff and serious health issues for the other dogs. The incident has caused mental trauma to the woman who rescued the dogs and has prompted calls for a thorough investigation and disciplinary action. Three remaining dogs are in critical condition, with only one responding to treatment.

Unlawful Vaccination Practice Exposed

At the heart of this tragic incident is an attender from the Chathamangalam regional poultry farm who, despite lacking the necessary authorisation and training, took it upon himself to administer rabies vaccinations. This ill-advised decision led to the use of an entire 10 ml bottle of expired vaccine for four dogs, a dosage far exceeding the recommended 1 ml per animal. The consequences were immediate and devastating, culminating in the death of a female Neapolitan mastiff and severe health issues for three other dogs.

Community Calls for Action

The incident has not only caused immense grief and mental trauma to the dogs' caretaker but has also ignited outrage among local animal lovers and activists. Calls for a comprehensive investigation and strict disciplinary measures against the responsible attender have intensified. The community's response underscores the broader implications of such negligent acts on animal welfare and public health safety. Local authorities and veterinary professionals are now under pressure to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences of similar nature.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Treatment

The surviving dogs are now under the care of veterinary experts, battling for their lives. With one of the animals showing signs of recovery, hope remains for their eventual recuperation. However, the incident has left an indelible mark on the local animal welfare community, highlighting the critical need for proper training, authorisation, and oversight of individuals involved in animal care and vaccination practices. As the investigation unfolds, there is a collective call for measures that will safeguard the well-being of animals and uphold the trust of those who dedicate themselves to their care.

This tragic episode serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with animal care and the dire consequences of negligence. As the community rallies for justice and accountability, it also seeks to strengthen the protocols and practices that protect the lives and welfare of animals, ensuring that such an incident never recurs.