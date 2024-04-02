Experts Urge Pharmac to Fast-Track Keytruda for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Pharmac's decision-making process is under scrutiny as breast cancer experts call for the urgent funding of Keytruda, a pioneering immunotherapy drug, for New Zealanders battling triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). This appeal underscores the critical need for swift action to save lives and align New Zealand's cancer treatment protocols with global best practices.

Urgent Call for Action

Kiwis with TNBC are in dire need of Keytruda, a drug proven in clinical trials to significantly improve patient outcomes. Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand's CEO, Ah-Leen Rayner, emphasizes the drug's potential to offer hope, particularly to Māori and Pasifika women, who face higher mortality rates from breast cancer. Rayner's call to action stresses the importance of Pharmac acting quickly to fund Keytruda, highlighting the discrepancy between New Zealand's current approach and international standards of care.

Pharmac's Slow Pace Under Fire

Despite Pharmac's acknowledgment of Keytruda's benefits, the approval process's slow pace has drawn criticism. Stakeholders argue that the government should increase Pharmac's budget to expedite the approval of life-saving drugs. With New Zealand lagging behind in adopting immunotherapy treatments for TNBC, experts warn that delayed action could result in preventable deaths and continued health disparities, especially among at-risk populations.

Looking Forward

The call for Pharmac to prioritize Keytruda funding reflects a broader push for New Zealand to modernize its approach to cancer treatment. By embracing innovative therapies and ensuring equitable access, New Zealand can improve survival rates and quality of life for those affected by TNBC. Stakeholders hope that Pharmac's recent recommendation will mark a turning point in the fight against this aggressive form of breast cancer, signaling a commitment to timely, evidence-based, and inclusive healthcare solutions.