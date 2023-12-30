en English
Health

Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:54 pm EST
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024

As the clock ticks towards a new year, experts across various fields have come forward with their unique perspectives on making small yet meaningful changes in the course of one’s life. From diet and exercise to parenting and digital life, these experts shed light on how we can improve our lifestyle in 2024 without overstraining ourselves.

Reimagining Alcohol Consumption

Dr. Richard Piper, the CEO of Alcohol Change UK, provides an unusual perspective on alcohol consumption. Instead of advocating for a complete ban, he insists on the value of experimenting with alcohol-free alternatives, especially in social settings. His approach is drawn from his experience of reducing his alcohol intake, thus shedding light on the importance of moderation in consumption.

The Importance of a Balanced Diet and Exercise

Elle Linton, a personal trainer, underscores the significance of a varied diet for maintaining gut health and energy levels. She cautions against sudden, drastic increases in exercise as a means of weight loss, advocating instead for a balanced and consistent approach to fitness. Similarly, Dietitian Priya Tew suggests small alterations in cooking habits, such as baking flapjacks or preparing a meal from scratch, to limit the intake of ultra-processed foods.

Decluttering the Home and Mind

Vicky Silverthorn, a home organizer, believes in the power of decluttering one’s living space to reduce stress and improve decision-making. Her advice is to start with small areas and gradually progress, making the task less daunting and more manageable. On a related note, author Rae Earl encourages diary writing as a tool to enhance observation skills and character development, particularly for aspiring novelists.

A Balanced Approach to Parenting and Digital Life

Sarah Ockwell-Smith, a parenting expert, advises parents to aim for ‘good enough’ rather than perfection and to apologize to children when mistakes are made, fostering a healthier parent-child relationship. In the realm of digital life, Cal Newport, the author of ‘A World Without Email’, encourages developing higher quality activities as alternatives to social media. He believes this step should precede simplifying one’s digital life.

Fostering a Healthy Relationship with Sleep

Lastly, Dr. Guy Meadows, the co-founder of Sleep School, advises on building a healthier relationship with sleep. He suggests that instead of fixating on achieving a specific amount of sleep time, it’s more beneficial to focus on the quality of rest. He warns that frustration over sleep patterns can prove counterproductive, emphasizing the need to approach sleep with a relaxed and understanding mindset.

Health Lifestyle
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

