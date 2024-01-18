Experts Pledge to Contribute Back to Hometowns at Hunan Symposium

On January 12th, Xiangya Hospital of Central South University played host to a New Year’s consolation symposium for the Specially-Appointed Expert Committee of the Hunan Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. In attendance were key figures from the federation and the university, including Sun Minsheng, the Secretary of the Party Group and Vice Chairman of the Federation, and Jiang Jianxiang, the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department of Central South University.

Sharing Significant Achievements

During the symposium, experts from Central South University and the biomedical sector showcased their remarkable achievements across a spectrum of fields. These accomplishments are a testament to the experts’ dedication to their respective fields and their ability to make significant strides in their areas of expertise.

Honoring Contributions and Extending Greetings

Sun Minsheng took the opportunity to honor the experts for their distinguished contributions to Hunan Province. He expressed his deep respect and gratitude for their efforts, acknowledging that their work has had a profound impact on the province. In addition, he extended early New Year greetings, setting a positive and hopeful tone for the year ahead.

Commitment to Contributing Back

The experts at the symposium pledged to use the platform of the committee to give back to their hometowns, leveraging their skills and knowledge to make a meaningful impact. This commitment is a reflection of their dedication to not only advancing their fields but also bettering their communities. In this spirit, the symposium served as a platform for collaboration and mutual support, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among the attendees.