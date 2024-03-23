Experts Outline Fasting Benefits: Proteins Championed, Mental Clarity Enhanced

Health specialists, including nutritionist Fatma Mohammed and Dr. Victor Achoka, recently emphasized the myriad benefits associated with fasting, advocating for protein-rich diets post-fast for prolonged satiety and detailing the psychological advantages that bolster mental resilience and clarity. Mohammed, speaking on Citizen TV, stressed the importance of choosing proteins over carbohydrates post-fast to ensure longer-lasting fullness, while Dr. Achoka highlighted fasting's role in enhancing metabolic processes and contributing to overall heart and digestive health.

Fasting: A Gateway to Improved Well-being

According to Dr. Achoka, fasting not only aids in weight management by reducing calorie intake but also enhances metabolic efficiency, helping prevent obesity and improving heart health. He also noted the digestive benefits, such as reduced bloating and heartburn, attributing these to the stomach's rest during fasting periods. However, Dr. Achoka urged those with chronic conditions or individuals such as pregnant women and young children to consult healthcare professionals before embarking on fasting regimes.

Mental and Physical Health Enhancements

Dr. Achoka further elaborated on the mental fortitude developed through fasting, explaining how it trains the mind to control body cravings, thereby fostering mental strength and clarity. Nutritionist Fatma Mohammed added that dry fasting, in particular, offers superior benefits by promoting internal body cleansing, facilitated by metabolic water produced internally, allowing practitioners to sustain without external water intake for extended periods.

Nutritional Guidelines Post-Fasting

Mohammed recommended a balanced approach to breaking fasts, with a focus on hydration and nutrient-rich foods. She highlighted the importance of consuming dates for blood sugar stabilization and iron replenishment, alongside a recommendation for a 2.5-liter daily water intake. High water content fruits and vegetables, along with soups, were advised to maintain hydration levels. Mohammed's insights underline the critical balance required in post-fasting nutrition to maximize the health benefits of fasting.

As fasting continues to be a subject of interest for its various health benefits, experts like Mohammed and Dr. Achoka play a crucial role in guiding the public towards safe and healthy practices, emphasizing the importance of informed choices in diet and lifestyle changes. Their advice not only sheds light on the physical and psychological advantages of fasting but also cautions against potential risks, ensuring that individuals approach fasting with both enthusiasm and caution.