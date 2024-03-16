Experts Demystify Shingles: Urgent Call for Awareness Amid Rising Misconceptions

Experts and former patients have rallied to increase awareness about shingles, also known as herpes zoster, a condition often misconceived and attributed to supernatural causes like witchcraft in some cultures. During the "Sabi Nila: The Truth About Shingles" campaign, medical professionals clarified that shingles stem from the varicella-zoster virus, debunking myths of its infectious nature and emphasizing its serious complications if left untreated.

Understanding Shingles

Shingles arises from the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox. Infectious disease expert Dr. Rontgene Solante highlighted that shingles is not contagious but can lead to severe complications, including neuropathic pain, vision loss, and even cardiovascular issues. Risk factors such as aging, smoking, diabetes, and lack of sleep contribute to its onset. Despite its non-infectious nature, isolation in hospitals is recommended to protect patients from other infections.

Personal Encounters with Shingles

Veteran journalist Karen Davila and former patient Geenette Garcia shared their painful experiences with shingles, describing the intense pain and the impact on their daily lives. Davila emphasized the importance of awareness, given the disease's potential severity and the commonality of its risk factors among Filipinos. Garcia's account of surviving shingles four times underscored the disease's unpredictability and the excruciating pain it can inflict.

Prevention and Awareness

Preventive measures such as vaccination, sufficient sleep, stress avoidance, and prompt consultation with healthcare professionals were advocated. Dermatologist Dr. Gaile Robredo-Vitas and other experts stressed the importance of spreading accurate information to combat myths and ensure that those at risk are well-informed about prevention strategies. The campaign not only aims to educate the public about shingles but also to encourage those affected to seek proper treatment promptly.

The concerted effort to demystify shingles and advocate for greater awareness marks a critical step toward addressing the disease's impact on individuals and communities. By dispelling myths and highlighting the importance of prevention and early treatment, healthcare professionals hope to reduce the incidence and severity of shingles, ultimately improving public health outcomes.