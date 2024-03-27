Experts Debunk Rabies Myths Amid Rising Fatalities in Philippines, Urging Vaccination

Amidst a concerning rise in rabies fatalities across the Philippines, leading health and veterinary experts have stepped forward to correct long-standing misconceptions about the disease's transmission in dogs and cats. Dr. Jeffrey Verona of San Lazaro Hospital and Matthew Benedict Calibo of the University of the Philippines Los Baños Veterinary Teaching Hospital emphasize that rabies is not inherent in animals but rather contracted through contact with infected saliva. Their clarifications come as the Department of Health reports 230 rabies-related deaths from January to August, spotlighting the urgent need for widespread vaccination and education.

Dispelling Myths, Promoting Prevention

Verona and Calibo are vocal about the misinformation surrounding rabies, particularly the belief that puppies and kittens are born with the virus. They stress that such myths hinder effective prevention strategies, underscoring the critical role of vaccination in combating rabies. The experts highlight the availability of both pre-exposure and immediate post-exposure vaccinations as key to preventing the disease, which is invariably fatal once symptoms appear. Despite the high stakes, vaccine hesitancy remains a barrier to eradication efforts in the Philippines.

Vaccination: A Call to Action

The call for widespread vaccination extends beyond human protection to include pets, with Calibo emphasizing the dire consequences of leaving pets unvaccinated. As the country continues to record high numbers of rabies fatalities, particularly in the Calabarzon region, the experts advocate for a proactive stance on vaccination. Public and private animal bite centers offer rabies vaccinations, with the former providing free services to encourage higher uptake among the population.

Understanding Rabies Symptoms and Outcomes

Rabies inflicts noticeable behavioral changes in infected animals, progressing rapidly to death within 10-14 days. Humans are not spared, displaying symptoms such as agitation and hydrophobia. Once symptoms manifest, the chance for intervention fades, highlighting the importance of early vaccination. Calibo's final remarks underscore the tragedy of rabies deaths in an era where vaccines are accessible, issuing a heartfelt plea for a rabies-free Philippines and an end to animal cruelty.

In the fight against rabies, the dissemination of accurate information and the promotion of vaccination stand as pillars of hope. By addressing misconceptions and emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, experts like Verona and Calibo pave the way toward a safer, rabies-free future for both humans and their beloved pets.