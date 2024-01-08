en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests

As the clock ticks on, the quest to understand the intricacies of human aging continues. Scientists are delving deeper into the concept of biological age, a notion that seeks to encapsulate an individual’s cellular health, rather than their chronological age. Spearheading this scientific endeavor are luminaries like Dr. Nir Barzilai and Dr. Steve Horvath, who are committed to unraveling the biology of aging. This burgeoning field of research could potentially explain why some individuals appear noticeably younger or older than their actual years.

Biological Age vs. Chronological Age

The concept of biological age is an attempt to quantify an individual’s vitality on a cellular level. Unlike chronological age, which merely denotes the number of years a person has lived, biological age provides a more nuanced picture of an individual’s true age. It’s a radical step forward in understanding the enigma of aging, potentially leading to breakthroughs in longevity and health.

Direct-to-Consumer Blood Tests

As research progresses, direct-to-consumer blood tests claiming to measure biological age have begun to surface. These tests offer individuals the chance to discover their cellular age, adding a new dimension to personal health awareness. However, despite their allure, experts caution against wholehearted acceptance of these tests. The nascent state of this technology implies a lack of reliability and potential inconsistencies in results.

Caution from Experts

Instances have surfaced where an individual’s biological age, as determined by different tests, showed a startling disparity of 10 years. This inconsistency led Dr. Horvath to remark that the money spent on such tests could have been saved. Daniel Belsky, an associate professor at Columbia University, seconded this sentiment, acknowledging that while some of these tests demonstrate potential, they are not yet validated for clinical application. Predominantly, they cater to those driven by curiosity about their biological age.

In summary, as we stand on the brink of a potentially revolutionary understanding of human aging, it is crucial to exercise caution. While biological age blood tests represent a fascinating development in scientific research, their transition to reliable clinical tools remains a work in progress. For now, they serve as a beacon of what might be possible in the future, a tantalizing hint at the secrets of aging that science is painstakingly working to uncover.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
In a profound shift, the healthcare industry witnesses an unprecedented adoption of AI, revolutionizing administrative and clinical tasks, honing diagnostic accuracy, optimizing treatment plans, and enhancing patient outcomes. Thanks to machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, and computer vision, patient data analysis, pattern and trend identification, image analysis, and automation of routine tasks have reached
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
11 mins ago
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
12 mins ago
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
2 mins ago
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
5 mins ago
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
5 mins ago
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Latest Headlines
World News
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
54 seconds
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
2 mins
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
2 mins
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
2 mins
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
5 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
5 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
5 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
6 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
7 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
13 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app