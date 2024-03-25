Experts Advise Against Fasting for Exclusive Breastfeeding Mothers Due to Health Risks

Health specialists have recently highlighted the potential dangers of fasting for lactating mothers, particularly those who are exclusively breastfeeding. The primary concerns revolve around the risks of dehydration and hypoglycemia, which can significantly impact the nutritional intake and overall health of their infants. This advice comes amid observations that fasting could lead to poor lactation, thereby compromising the quality and quantity of breast milk available to the child.

Advertisment

Understanding the Risks

Dr. Cynthia Okafor, a Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, and Professor Olufemi Fasanmade, a specialist in Medicine and Endocrinology, have both emphasized the critical nature of adequate nutrition during the breastfeeding period. They warn that fasting could lead to a reduction in the mother's ability to produce sufficient milk, which is vital for the baby's development, especially in the first 1,000 days of life. This period is crucial for the infant's growth, immune system development, and overall well-being, underscoring the importance of continuous and quality nutrition.

The Science Behind the Warning

Advertisment

According to the experts, breastfeeding requires a significant amount of energy and nutrients from the mother. Fasting deprives the body of these essential resources, leading to potential health issues like dehydration and hypoglycemia. Dehydration occurs due to a lack of adequate fluid intake, while hypoglycemia results from insufficient sugar levels in the blood, both of which are exacerbated by fasting. These conditions not only affect the mother's health but also the quantity and quality of breast milk production, directly impacting the baby's nutritional status.

Advice for Lactating Mothers

The specialists advocate for lactating mothers to prioritize their nutrition and hydration to ensure the production of quality breast milk. While acknowledging the role of religious practices that may encourage fasting, they advise that exceptions should be made for breastfeeding mothers to safeguard their health and that of their infants. This recommendation aims to support optimal infant development and prevent potential health risks associated with micronutrient deficiencies and decreased immunity.

The emphasis on the well-being of both mother and child during this pivotal period highlights the need for a balanced approach to maternal nutrition and infant care. By prioritizing health over fasting, lactating mothers can contribute to the healthy development and future well-being of their children, ensuring they receive the best start in life.