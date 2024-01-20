Expert Nurse Practitioner Mary Treadway Joins Coplin Health Systems

Experienced nurse practitioner, Mary Treadway, has been welcomed into the Coplin Health Systems team, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge and a focus on diabetes care. With over 15 years of healthcare experience under her belt, Treadway is now available to attend to patients at the Camden Avenue, Parkersburg Family Care location.

From Diabetes Educator to Nurse Practitioner

Treadway's journey in the healthcare sector is noteworthy. After earning her bachelor's degree in nursing science from West Virginia University, she went on to gain her master's degree in nursing from Wheeling Jesuit University. Her passion for diabetes prevention and management led her to serve for eight years as an inpatient diabetes educator and outcomes specialist at WVU Medicine. Here, she utilized her skills to educate patients and manage chronic diseases, particularly diabetes.

A New Chapter at Coplin Health Systems

At Coplin Health Systems, Treadway aims to continue her work on diabetes care. Her approach is to emphasize personalized plans, education, and support to help patients manage their condition and improve their overall health. Treadway's dedication to chronic disease education and her patient-focused skills are expected to make a significant impact on the community's health.

Community Health to Benefit

Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin Health Systems, expressed confidence in Treadway's abilities, stating her knowledge, energy, and compassion for patient well-being and education will benefit the health of the entire community. Treadway, on her part, is eager to start this new phase of her career, helping patients in her care lead healthier lives.