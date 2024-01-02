en English
Health

Expert Fertility Advice for 2024: From Understanding Cycles to Exploring Options

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Expert Fertility Advice for 2024: From Understanding Cycles to Exploring Options

As we herald in the new year, fertility experts are stepping forward with advice for those aspiring to conceive in 2024. The first port of call is understanding your menstrual cycle and ovulation period, typically falling 12-16 days before your next menstrual cycle. This period of ovulation presents a narrow window of just 24 hours for an egg to be fertilized.

Tracking Ovulation

While the lifespan of an egg is fleeting, sperm can survive up to seven days within the fallopian tube. Utilizing urine tests to track ovulation can significantly increase the chances of conception. But it’s not just about the frequency of intercourse; the emotional quality of your intimate moments plays a crucial role in overall well-being.

Fertility Health

Beyond understanding your cycle, maintaining a well-balanced diet is crucial for fertility health. Whole grains, oily fish, unsaturated fats, and a variety of vegetables are recommended. Regular, moderate exercise also aids overall health. Conversely, smoking, vaping, and alcohol can all negatively impact fertility.

Supplements and Professional Help

Specific supplements such as Folic Acid, and Vitamins D and C can also provide a boost to fertility. If you’ve been trying to conceive for over a year (or six months if you’re 35 or older) without success, it may be time to seek professional help. Fertility treatments and support are available and accessible, including for the LGBTQ+ community and single individuals.

Alternative Fertility Options

Options such as surrogacy and intrauterine insemination (IUI) provide alternative paths to parenthood. It’s essential, however, to understand the legal aspects of using donors. Resources for navigating fertility challenges are available on websites such as the NHS and Stonewall.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

