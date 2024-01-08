en English
Health

Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep

The significance of maintaining cleanliness in the bedroom, particularly focusing on the bed, is a critical component in improving sleep quality and boosting overall health. Considering the fact that an average person devotes approximately a third of their life to sleep, the state of the bed and the bedroom significantly impacts well-being.

Regular Cleaning of Bedding and Surroundings

Experts recommend a routine cleaning of bedding and the adjacent areas to eliminate skin flakes, dust, and dust mites, which can pose health risks and disrupt sleep. This includes washing sheets weekly, utilizing hot water for effectiveness, and considering an additional rinse for sensitive skin. It’s recommended to have multiple sets of sheets to facilitate easy changing and to consider replacing the top sheet with a washable duvet cover for convenience.

Deep Cleaning of Mattress and Bedroom

Deeper cleaning sessions should involve vacuuming the mattress, employing baking soda for deodorizing—although this should be avoided on memory foam—and treating stains appropriately. Additionally, it’s crucial to let the bed air out after waking up, properly store items under the bed, declutter the bedroom, and adhere to a specific cleaning sequence to prevent the spread of dust and dirt.

Impact on Sleep Quality and Health

These collective steps contribute to a cleaner and more tranquil sleep environment, which can lead to better rest and set a positive tone for the day. Furthermore, showering before bed, avoiding outside clothes on the bed, and investing in seasonal bedding can enhance sleep quality and overall well-being. Equally, using a quality mattress protector, managing sunlight exposure, and providing specific care for memory foam mattresses are essential for maintaining a healthy sleep environment.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

