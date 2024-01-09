en English
Health

Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Sinus problems, common especially amongst older adults, can present as congestion, sneezing, runny nose, postnasal drip, reduced sense of smell or taste, and facial pressure. These issues are often triggered by environmental irritants, respiratory infections, and allergies. A decline in nasal efficiency with age exacerbates the problem.

Expert Advice on Sinus Problems

Kevin Hur, a renowned clinical otolaryngologist, suggests over-the-counter saline nasal drops or rinses as a reliable method to alleviate symptoms. These solutions work by flushing out mucus and can be used multiple times a day or as a preventive measure during cold and flu season. Steroid nasal sprays such as fluticasone or triamcinolone can help reduce inflammation caused by respiratory viruses. For congestion induced by allergies, antihistamine nasal sprays like azelastine are recommended.

However, caution should be exercised with the use of nasal decongestant sprays for more than three days to prevent rebound congestion, and oral decongestants should be used carefully due to their potential to increase blood pressure. If symptoms persist, they might signify a bacterial sinus infection that could require antibiotics. For chronic allergy-related sinus issues, immunotherapy could be a viable option.

Addressing Nonallergic and Atrophic Rhinitis

Nonallergic rhinitis, triggered by irritants such as smoke or strong odors, can be managed by avoiding these triggers and using saline sprays. Atrophic rhinitis, a condition associated with aging where nasal tissue thins, can be addressed with frequent saline sprays.

If symptoms persist, an ENT specialist might use an endoscope to check for infection or nasal polyps. In cases of severe sinus disease, surgery could be necessary. The importance of understanding the underlying causes of sinus problems and adopting appropriate treatment strategies cannot be overstated.

A Recent Study on Sinus Treatments

A recent study focused on the implementation of an evidence-based nursing program for nasal irrigation after endoscopic sinus surgery in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). The findings demonstrated that this program promotes postoperative nasal mucosal recovery, improves treatment efficiency, and enhances patient comfort and quality of life. The experimental group that received evidence-based nasal irrigation nursing showed significant improvements compared to the control group that received conventional nursing.

