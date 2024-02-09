Experienced Nurse Practitioner Marcia Blereau Joins Ochsner St. Mary Family Medicine Clinic

A beacon of hope and healing is set to illuminate the lives of many in St. Mary Parish as Marcia Blereau, a seasoned board-certified nurse practitioner, begins her tenure at Ochsner St. Mary Family Medicine Clinic. Blereau, who holds a master's degree in nursing from Nicholls State University, is nationally certified with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is an esteemed member of several nursing associations.

Two Decades of Dedication

With a career spanning twenty years, Blereau has earned her stripes as a trusted healthcare provider in St. Mary Parish. Her expertise lies in addressing and managing a myriad of conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis. Moreover, Blereau offers annual check-ups and immunizations, ensuring her patients remain in optimal health.

Beyond her clinical acumen, Blereau is a compassionate caregiver who forges deep connections with her patients. This unique blend of expertise and empathy has made her an invaluable asset to the community.

A New Chapter at Ochsner St. Mary Family Medicine Clinic

As Blereau embarks on this new chapter at the Ochsner St. Mary Family Medicine Clinic, she will practice alongside Dr. Kazumi Yoshinaga, a respected physician known for his collaborative approach to patient care.

Blereau's office is conveniently located at 1302 Lakewood Drive, Suite 200 in Morgan City, making it easily accessible for both new and existing patients. Appointments can be scheduled through Ochsner.org/schedule or by calling 985-380-4320.

A Welcoming Embrace for New Patients

"I am thrilled to join the Ochsner St. Mary Family Medicine Clinic and look forward to serving both new and existing patients," Blereau shared, her enthusiasm palpable. "I believe that everyone deserves accessible, high-quality healthcare, and I am committed to providing just that."

As Blereau settles into her new role, the community eagerly anticipates the positive impact she will undoubtedly make. With her vast experience, unwavering dedication, and compassionate approach to care, she is poised to make a lasting difference in the lives of countless individuals and families in St. Mary Parish.

