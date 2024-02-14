Experienced Geriatric Care Professional Tammy Phillips Appointed as New Assisted Living Director at Jackson Creek Senior Living

In a significant development for Jackson Creek Senior Living, Tammy Phillips, a seasoned professional with a nursing background and a bachelor's degree in health care administration, has taken the helm as the new assisted living director. The appointment, announced on February 14, 2024, marks a pivotal moment for the senior living community, as Phillips brings a wealth of experience and a passion for geriatrics to the role.

Advertisment

A Seasoned Professional Steps In

Phillips' journey in senior care is punctuated by her stints as an assisted living director at The Palisades at Broadmoor Park and as a patient care coordinator at UnitedHealth Group. Her comprehensive experience in the field, coupled with her academic prowess, makes her an ideal candidate to lead the assisted living community at Jackson Creek.

A Commitment to Compassionate Care

Advertisment

With Phillips at the helm, residents can look forward to high-quality, compassionate care. Her dedication to geriatrics shines through in her work, as she seeks to ensure the well-being and satisfaction of those under her care. Elizabeth Girling, the vice president of operations at WellAge, underscores this point, stating that Phillips' "dedication to compassionate care and extensive healthcare expertise make her a valuable addition to the team."

Managing Daily Operations with Vigilance

As the assisted living director, Phillips will manage the day-to-day operations of the community, overseeing everything from resident care to staff management. Her primary focus will be on maintaining the highest standards of care and ensuring that residents feel safe, comfortable, and valued.

Advertisment

In her new role, Phillips is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of the seniors at Jackson Creek. By combining her nursing background with her administrative skills, she aims to create an environment that fosters well-being, dignity, and independence. As she settles into her position, the community eagerly anticipates the positive changes that her leadership will bring.

With Tammy Phillips' appointment, Jackson Creek Senior Living signals its commitment to delivering exceptional care and support to its residents. By placing a seasoned professional with a passion for geriatrics at the helm, the community is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of senior care.

Key Points:

Advertisment

Tammy Phillips, with a nursing background and a bachelor's degree in health care administration, has been appointed as the new assisted living director at Jackson Creek Senior Living.

Phillips has experience serving as an assisted living director at The Palisades at Broadmoor Park and as a patient care coordinator at UnitedHealth Group.

She will manage the daily operations of the assisted living community, ensuring high-quality care for the residents, as she is passionate about geriatrics.

Elizabeth Girling, the vice president of operations at WellAge, expressed that Phillips' dedication to compassionate care and extensive healthcare expertise make her a valuable addition to the team.