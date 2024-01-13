Expectations for Budget 2024: The Rise of R&D and Healthcare Spending

The air is thick with anticipation as we approach the unveiling of Budget 2024. Two key themes have emerged at the forefront of discussions: a boost in support for research and development (R&D) and an increased focus on healthcare spending.

Revitalizing the Innovation Ecosystem

There is a mounting expectation for amplified support for R&D and innovation via additional tax breaks. This stems from an urgent call to cultivate a more robust innovation ecosystem that can fuel economic expansion and uphold competitiveness on an international platform. The Budget 2024 proposals hint at significant changes in the R&D tax credit scheme, including the amalgamation of SME Relief and the RDEC Scheme, providing a fresh understanding of the new R&D tax credit rates and the £20,000 PAYE and NIC Cap. Such changes underpin the criticality of compliance with R&D tax credit claims in the new system for 2024 and beyond.

Healthcare Spending: A Matter of Survival

On the healthcare front, proposals suggest a substantial hike in spending to 2.5% of GDP. This increase is viewed as vital to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services, especially in the aftermath of the challenges presented by recent global health crises. In light of these challenges, healthcare spending is not merely a fiscal matter, but a question of survival and well-being.

Looking Ahead

The wishlist for Budget 2024 reflects a longing for strategic investments in sectors that are pivotal for the nation’s long-term prosperity. The expectations are clear: a more robust innovation ecosystem and an improved healthcare system. While these adjustments may pose their own set of challenges, they signal a future-oriented vision aimed at safeguarding the nation’s economic and health security. As the countdown to Budget 2024 continues, all eyes are on the government’s next move.