Exicure, Inc. and Bluejay Therapeutics, Inc. Ink Patent License Agreement for Hepatitis Treatment

Exicure, Inc. and Bluejay Therapeutics, Inc., two prominent entities in the biopharmaceutical industry, have inked a patent license agreement. The focus of this strategic alliance is the development of cavrotolimod as a potential novel treatment for hepatitis. As part of the agreement, Bluejay Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm, has secured an exclusive license to exploit the relevant patents held by Exicure, a company recognized for its endeavours in nucleic acid therapies.

Financial Details of the Agreement

The agreement entails a single upfront payment from Bluejay to Exicure, which will be followed by future royalties accruing from the net sales of the licensed technology. Despite allowing Bluejay exclusive rights to use the patents, Exicure will continue to shoulder the responsibilities related to the patents. This includes their preparation, filing, prosecution, and maintenance.

A Shift in Focus for Exicure

This collaboration signifies a notable shift in Exicure's focus from oncology to infectious diseases, specifically hepatitis. The expertise of Bluejay is viewed as a valuable asset that complements Exicure's prior work on cavrotolimod. The successful development of cavrotolimod could significantly alter the competitive landscape of hepatitis therapies, and the partnership positions both companies to seize the opportunities within the substantial and expanding hepatitis treatment market.

CEO's Optimistic About the Partnership

Speaking about the development, Paul Kang, the CEO of Exicure, underscored the resources that have been invested in the discovery and development of cavrotolimod. He expressed optimism about the partnership with Bluejay, anticipating that it would broaden the application of the drug. This partnership could potentially usher in a new era in the treatment of hepatitis, providing hope to millions of patients worldwide.