Exhausted Medical Professors in South Korea to Cut Work Hours Amid Junior Doctors' Strike

Medical professors across South Korea have announced plans to reduce their working hours starting this week, in an effort to manage increasing fatigue due to an ongoing strike by junior doctors. Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong led a government response meeting, highlighting the growing concern over the impact on patient care and hospital operations.

Addressing the Crisis

The decision by medical professors to cut back on their working hours comes as a direct response to the physical and mental toll exerted by the prolonged strike of junior doctors, which began on February 20, 2024. The strike, a protest against the government's plan to increase medical school admissions, has significantly strained the country's healthcare system, pushing senior medical staff to their limits. Bang Jae-seung, head of the emergency response committee for medical professors, emphasized the necessity of this measure for the safety of both patients and medical staff.

Government's Stance and Actions

In reaction to the professors' announcement, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong convened a meeting to discuss effective strategies to mitigate the impact on emergency and critical care services. The government expressed regret over the need to reduce working hours and pledged to enhance emergency response measures. This situation underscores the broader tension between the medical community and the government over healthcare policy and resource allocation.

Looking Forward

The ongoing dispute and resulting actions by medical professionals highlight the critical challenges facing South Korea's healthcare system. As senior doctors reduce their hours, the focus on treating seriously ill and emergency patients remains paramount. However, the reduction in services for outpatients and the potential delay in surgeries signal a pressing need for a resolution to the junior doctors' strike and a reevaluation of healthcare policies to prevent future crises.