Exeter’s Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges

In the biting frost of Exeter’s winter, a poignant narrative of human endurance unfolds. Rebecca Loughrey, a 27-year-old homeless woman, is battling the cruel hand of fate. Nestled within the alcove of the Urban Outfitters store on High Street, she has been braving sub-zero temperatures, armed only with four sleeping bags – a meagre defence against the wrath of winter. Despite the warmth of her makeshift bed, she has been suffering, to the point of being unable to feel her feet and has spent nights in tearful solitude.

St Petrock’s: A Beacon of Hope

Local charity St Petrock’s has been a beacon of warmth and support for the likes of Rebecca, offering essential items such as hot drinks and food. Their outreach team, working in collaboration with the staff of Urban Outfitters, has been providing a lifeline of care and understanding. However, the grip of her predicament is tightened by her ongoing battle with mental health issues, making her wary of temporary solutions such as emergency accommodation.

SWEP: An Unaccepted Lifeline

The Exeter City Council activated the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), a provision designed to offer emergency shelter to rough sleepers during severe weather conditions. Despite the offer, Rebecca has declined it, yearning instead for a more stable, supported form of housing. Her life on the streets began at the tender age of 13, and it has been punctuated by a series of challenges, including the heart-wrenching loss of her son to adoption following a relapse into drinking.

The Unseen Struggle

St Petrock’s estimates that there are approximately 30 individuals who share Rebecca’s plight in Exeter. Their outreach team begins their day with a mission to support up to 30 such individuals each morning. Among the sea of struggle, stories of hope emerge – like that of Dan Thomas, a 36-year-old stonemason who found himself homeless after losing his job and encountering personal trauma. His life stands as testament to the potential of transformation, even in the face of adversity.