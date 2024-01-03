en English
Health

Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role

Exeter Orthodontics, a renowned entity under the Portman Dental Care umbrella, is reaching out to qualified and GDC registered Dental Nurses for a part-time position in their Devon-based practice. With a commitment to high-quality patient care and teamwork, the practice, situated in proximity to major transport hubs, provides a dynamic 5-surgery mixed practice environment.

Nurturing Professional Growth

The dental group, one of the largest in the UK following Portman Dental Care’s recent merger with Dentex, is not just offering a job. It’s extending an opportunity for professional growth. The part-time role involves 27 hours of work spread over three days each week. The position is enriched with a plethora of benefits designed to foster personal and professional development, including covered costs for GDC, Indemnity, and CPD.

Benefits Beyond the Norm

Understanding the importance of work-life balance, Exeter Orthodontics offers special days off for personal occasions and the option to purchase additional annual leave. The benefits package extends to enhanced maternity and paternity leave, life assurance, and a pension scheme. The practice further strengthens its commitment to employee growth with its Dental Academy, a platform for continuous learning and skills enhancement.

Perks that Speak Volumes

Additional perks make the offer even more enticing. An employee referral scheme promises significant bonuses, while an Employee Assistance Programme ensures support during challenging times. The package is rounded off with a cycle to work scheme and access to a benefits platform offering numerous discounts.

Experience not a Bar

Orthodontic experience, while beneficial, is not a prerequisite for the role. Instead, the company values traits like positivity, honesty, and motivation. And it’s not just about the job. It’s about being part of a team that values diversity, equity, and inclusion. Portman Dental Care provides equal employment opportunities, ensuring everyone gets a fair chance to be part of their growing family.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

