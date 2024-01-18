Exeter Man, Bradley Willis, Dies from Drug-Related Causes: An Inquest Reveals

In a poignant end to the year 2022, a 28-year-old man, Bradley Willis, from Exeter tragically succumbed to an unforeseen combination of circumstances. Willis was discovered unconscious in a shed at his family home on December 27, 2022, and despite every effort, he passed away on New Year's Eve at the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital.

Advertisment

Bradley Willis: A Life Cut Short

On that fateful day, Willis' father, awaiting to drive him to a friend's house for lunch, found him unresponsive in the shed. Immediate CPR efforts by the family and rapid hospitalization were in vain as Willis suffered an irreversible hypoxic brain injury and could not be saved.

Beverley Webb, his aunt, was appreciative of the hospital staff and Bradley's friends for their support during this harrowing time. She reminisced that Christmas had seemed a joyous occasion for Bradley, making his sudden demise all the more heartbreaking.

Advertisment

The Inquest Reveals

At the Exeter Coroner's Court, it was unveiled that Bradley had a history of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. He had been prescribed medication and also had autism. Known to use recreational drugs, the post-mortem examination and toxicology found traces of cocaine and cannabis in his system.

The combination of recreational and prescription drugs led to a sudden arrhythmic death, significantly increasing the risk of cardiac arrest. The assistant coroner, Luisa Nicholson, recorded the death as drug-related, stating there was no evidence to suggest an intentional overdose.

A Wake-up Call for Society

Bradley Willis' untimely death underscores the perilous consequences of drug misuse. The delicate balance between recreational and prescription drugs is a much-needed discourse in today’s society. Meanwhile, the family mourns the loss of a loved one, hoping that his story could potentially save others from a similar fate.