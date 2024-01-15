Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals

Exercise therapy, a commonly prescribed regimen for recovery in long Covid patients, might be causing more harm than good, according to a new study. The research suggests that this approach might exacerbate symptoms or lead to additional health issues, thereby challenging the existing rehabilitation methods and urging medical professionals to reassess the use of exercise therapy in the treatment of long Covid.

The Biological Basis of Post-Exertional Malaise

Long Covid patients often report severe energy crashes following physical exertion, a condition known as post-exertional malaise. The study under discussion provides concrete evidence suggesting a biological basis for these symptoms, indicating the potential harm that exercise therapy may cause to long Covid patients. The research reveals that exercise therapy could lead to myopathy with metabolic disturbances and amyloid deposits in the skeletal muscles of these patients. Furthermore, the study demonstrated that long Covid patients had lower exercise capacity, maximal oxygen intake (VO2max), and peak power output in comparison to healthy individuals.

Debilitating Effects of Skeletal Muscle Myopathy

One of the significant findings of the study was the link established between post-exertional malaise in long Covid patients and skeletal muscle myopathy. This condition could be utterly debilitating, making patients incapacitated for days or even weeks. Such debilitating effects further underscore the potential risks of exercise therapy for long Covid patients.

Abnormalities in Muscle Tissue After Exercising

The study, conducted in the Netherlands, discovered widespread abnormalities in muscle tissue in long Covid patients following exercise. The anomalies included compromised mitochondria, severe muscle damage, a disturbed immune response, and a buildup of microclots. The research also drew parallels between long Covid and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), a post-viral condition, raising concerns about the recommendation of graded exercise therapy for long Covid patients. This type of therapy has previously demonstrated harmful cellular effects in ME/CFS patients.

In conclusion, these findings serve as a stern reminder about the potential dangers of prescribing exercise therapy for long Covid patients. They prompt a need for medical professionals to reassess the suitability and potential risks of such a treatment approach, considering the varied responses of patients to different therapies.