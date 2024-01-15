Exercise Therapy May Worsen Symptoms in Long Covid Patients, Study Suggests

Exercise therapy, a frequent prescription for those battling long Covid, may not only be ineffective but could potentially exacerbate patients’ symptoms, new research suggests. The study underscores that while exercise is often a key part of recovery regimens, it may not be universally suitable for all individuals recovering from long Covid, given the varied symptoms and health conditions.

The Biological Basis of Symptoms

Patients with long Covid who experience worsened fatigue and muscular pain after exercise are likely suffering from a condition known as post exertional malaise, the research reveals. This ailment is characterized by a biological basis, primarily skeletal muscle myopathy typified by metabolic disturbances. The study indicates that a lower exercise capacity in patients is associated with skeletal muscle structure, and local and systemic metabolic disturbances. The results show that severe exercise-induced myopathy and tissue infiltration of amyloid-deposits in skeletal muscles of patients with Long Covid are likely to worsen after the induction of post-exertional malaise.

A Closer Look at Long Covid

The research involved a descriptive study of non-hospitalized patients with persistent symptoms longer than three months from the clinical onset of SARS COV 2. It focused on 117 symptoms gathered in 18 groups. General symptoms like fatigue were prevalent, irrespective of sex, age, or wave, although their frequency decreased over time. Major sex differences were observed in dermatological, olfactory, and neurocognitive symptoms. Long Covid has thus been described as a multisystemic condition with fluctuating symptoms causing varying degrees of episodic or long-term impairment.

Risk Factors for Long Covid

Several risk factors for Long Covid were identified, including gender, age, BMI, and the presence of specific symptoms during the first week of the disease. The findings suggest that healthcare professionals should exercise caution when prescribing exercise therapy to Long Covid sufferers, taking into account individual patient circumstances before recommending it.