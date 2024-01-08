en English
Fitness

Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
As the new year unfolds, a common phenomenon that plagues many is the diminishing resolve for self-improvement. This is especially true as we approach Blue Monday, widely regarded as the year’s most somber day. But amidst the gloom, a beacon of hope emerges from an unexpected quarter: exercise. Professor Damian Bailey of the University of South Wales highlights the remarkable benefits of regular exercise, not only for physical fitness but also for mental well-being.

The Professor’s Double Insight: A Runner and a Researcher

Professor Bailey, a 54-year-old former Great Britain runner who continues to adhere to a strict training regimen, offers an insight that is both personal and professional. His insights draw from his experience as an athlete and his academic research. Past studies have largely focused on the effects of exercise on the heart, lungs, and metabolism. But recent research is beginning to unravel the significant positive impact it has on brain health.

Exercise: The Elixir for Mental Health?

Exercise has been found to effectuate improvements in mood, intelligence, and even symptoms associated with dementia, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress. This perspective is corroborated by a meta-analysis of 41 studies, which underscores the use of exercise as an intervention for depression. More than half of gym-goers reportedly join to combat an illness, and three-quarters find that maintaining fitness significantly boosts their mental health. The role of physical activity in managing long-term health conditions, and the need for the fitness industry to cater to a more diverse audience for enhanced healthy mobility, cannot be overstressed.

Reversing the Brain’s Biological Clock

Perhaps the most fascinating revelation is Professor Bailey’s assertion that exercise can effectively turn back the brain’s biological clock by up to twenty years. This not only improves mental health but also significantly enhances cognitive functions. This assertion suggests an intimate connection between physical activity and mental acuity, a bond that is too important to overlook. In particular, women may benefit the most from lifting, and workouts in nature can work wonders for low mood. The solution to Blue Monday might then be found not in a pill, but in a pair of running shoes.

Fitness Health Mental Health Crisis
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

