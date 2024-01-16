Exercise May Help Reduce Blood Pressure in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds

A recent study at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil has highlighted the health benefits of moderate exercise, even for those grappling with chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The research, published in the Journal of Human Hypertension, indicates that a 30-minute walk at moderate intensity can lead to a temporary reduction in blood pressure in women with RA, both at rest and under stress.

RA and Hypertension: The Interconnection

RA, an autoimmune inflammatory disease affecting the joints, has been linked to higher blood pressure and a 50% increased risk of death related to cardiovascular disease when compared to the general population. A range of factors are thought to contribute to this heightened risk, including chronic inflammation, lack of physical activity, the adverse effects of RA medication, and less elastic arteries.

The Study: Methodology and Findings

The study involved a carefully designed set of physical and cognitive tests on 20 women with RA and hypertension. The researchers measured the participants' blood pressure and heart rate before and after a treadmill session, and during stress tests. The results revealed that the exercise prevented a rise in blood pressure and reduced systolic pressure by an average of 5 mmHg. This reduction is significant, correlating with a substantial decrease in the risk of stroke, coronary arterial disease, and all-cause mortality in hypertensive individuals.

Implications for Health Management

The findings suggest that exercise could serve as a crucial non-pharmacological strategy for managing cardiovascular health in RA patients. This could extend to other autoimmune inflammatory diseases as well, offering a potential alternative or supplement to medication. The research, supported by FAPESP, forms part of a larger project investigating the effects of reducing sedentarism in various clinical populations.