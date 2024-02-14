Exercise: A Game Changer in Cancer Recovery and Pain Management

Cancer: The Game Changer in Embracing Physical Activity

Advertisment

In the ongoing battle against cancer, a new ally has emerged—exercise. A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at the University of Melbourne, Australia, reveals that regular physical activity can significantly alleviate lingering pain in cancer survivors.

A Study That Moves Beyond Numbers

The study, which included over 10,000 cancer survivors and more than 51,000 adults without a history of tumors, found that those who engaged in at least 150 minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity per week experienced a 16 percent reduction in intense pain. Notably, walking was the main form of exercise for most participants, emphasizing that even low-intensity physical activity can lead to pain relief.

Advertisment

Soraya Casla, a specialist in oncological exercise, echoes these findings. She began researching the benefits of physical exercise for cancer patients over a decade ago. Despite evidence of its impact on survival, preventing relapses, and improving quality of life, it was not considered a therapeutic tool in Spain.

The Unsung Hero: Exercise

Exercise boosts survival, reduces side effects of treatments, and decreases the risk of recurrence of cancer and other diseases. Casla conducted a clinical study with over 200 patients, proving that high intensity and moderate intensity exercise improves physiological aspects and is well tolerated by patients.

Advertisment

She individualizes exercise protocols based on the patient's level, stage of the disease, and functional limitations. Casla stresses the need for a comprehensive exercise strategy beyond just walking, including strength, balance, and cardiovascular exercises. She recommends exercising ideally three days a week for 35 to 75 minutes per session.

A Shift in Oncology

The American College of Sports Medicine has set a goal to integrate exercise as standard practice in oncology by 2029. Beth Brown's investigation of exercise oncology programs in North America aims to understand factors contributing to successful implementation.

Advertisment

However, exercise is not yet incorporated into cancer treatment protocols. Casla emphasizes the importance of educating and informing patients and clinicians about the benefits of exercise. She established a specialized center in 2015 and has published a book, 'Ante el cáncer, muévete', which recommends personalized exercise programs for cancer patients.

Regular exercise can increase survival rates, reduce side effects of treatments, and prevent the recurrence of cancer and other diseases. High-intensity exercise can improve energy production and prevent other diseases, while moderate-intensity exercise helps maintain energy factories.

As we continue to navigate the complex landscape of cancer treatment and recovery, one thing is clear: exercise is an essential piece of the puzzle. By embracing physical activity, we can empower cancer patients to take control of their health and improve their chances of living a pain-free, fulfilling life.