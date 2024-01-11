Exenatide Shows Promise for Cognitive Function in IIH Patients: IIH:Pressure Trial

A groundbreaking study within the IIH:Pressure trial has delved into the cognitive effects of the drug exenatide in patients suffering from idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) and raised intracranial pressure (ICP). This investigation sought to illuminate the as-yet-unanswered question of whether exenatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, influences cognitive function in these patients.

A Question of Cognition

Previous studies have indicated that off-label ICP lowering medications, commonly used in treating IIH, can negatively impact cognition. Thus, the potential cognitive effects of exenatide, a drug typically used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, required exploration.

The IIH:Pressure Trial

The IIH:Pressure trial, approved by the West Midlands — Solihull Research Ethics Committee and adhering to the Declaration of Helsinki principles, was a prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled study. It enrolled eligible women aged between 18 to 60 years who presented with IIH symptoms, normal brain imaging, and raised ICP. These women underwent telemetric ICP monitoring and were then randomized to receive either exenatide or a placebo for a duration of 12 weeks.

Assessing Cognitive Function

Cognitive function was evaluated using the NIH Toolbox Cognitive Battery, a comprehensive tool employed to measure various cognitive domains including intelligence, language, memory, and executive function. The study compared the baseline scores with those at the 12-week mark, allowing for an assessment of the impact of exenatide versus the placebo.

Statistical analysis was carried out using intention-to-treat principles and the data’s normality was validated. This rigorous approach to scientific standards, including participant consent and ethical approval, ensures the reliability of the trial’s results.

The results of this nested study indicate that exenatide not only did not compromise cognition but actually improved cognitive performance in patients with IIH. This is a significant finding as it could influence prescribing choices for ICP lowering medications, with exenatide emerging as a safer option with respect to cognitive outcomes in patients with IIH.