en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Exenatide Shows Promise for Cognitive Function in IIH Patients: IIH:Pressure Trial

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Exenatide Shows Promise for Cognitive Function in IIH Patients: IIH:Pressure Trial

A groundbreaking study within the IIH:Pressure trial has delved into the cognitive effects of the drug exenatide in patients suffering from idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) and raised intracranial pressure (ICP). This investigation sought to illuminate the as-yet-unanswered question of whether exenatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, influences cognitive function in these patients.

A Question of Cognition

Previous studies have indicated that off-label ICP lowering medications, commonly used in treating IIH, can negatively impact cognition. Thus, the potential cognitive effects of exenatide, a drug typically used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, required exploration.

The IIH:Pressure Trial

The IIH:Pressure trial, approved by the West Midlands — Solihull Research Ethics Committee and adhering to the Declaration of Helsinki principles, was a prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled study. It enrolled eligible women aged between 18 to 60 years who presented with IIH symptoms, normal brain imaging, and raised ICP. These women underwent telemetric ICP monitoring and were then randomized to receive either exenatide or a placebo for a duration of 12 weeks.

Assessing Cognitive Function

Cognitive function was evaluated using the NIH Toolbox Cognitive Battery, a comprehensive tool employed to measure various cognitive domains including intelligence, language, memory, and executive function. The study compared the baseline scores with those at the 12-week mark, allowing for an assessment of the impact of exenatide versus the placebo.

Statistical analysis was carried out using intention-to-treat principles and the data’s normality was validated. This rigorous approach to scientific standards, including participant consent and ethical approval, ensures the reliability of the trial’s results.

The results of this nested study indicate that exenatide not only did not compromise cognition but actually improved cognitive performance in patients with IIH. This is a significant finding as it could influence prescribing choices for ICP lowering medications, with exenatide emerging as a safer option with respect to cognitive outcomes in patients with IIH.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
10 mins ago
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
Rock legend Roger Daltrey, frontman of the famed band The Who, has recently shared his acceptance of death and the impermanence of life. In an interview with The Times, the 79-year-old icon opened up about his outlook on mortality and legacy, a perspective shaped by his fulfilled dreams and the security of his family. Daltrey’s
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
43 mins ago
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
51 mins ago
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
13 mins ago
Boston College Basketball Faces Setback against No. 21 Clemson
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
18 mins ago
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
34 mins ago
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
2 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
4 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
5 mins
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
7 mins
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
9 mins
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
9 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
9 mins
Dhruv Jurel: A Tale of Resilience and Determination in Cricket
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
10 mins
Roger Daltrey of The Who Embraces Mortality and Ponders Band’s Future
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
11 mins
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
42 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
49 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
51 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app