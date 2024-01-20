Veterinary Council of Nigeria Expresses Concern About Budget Exclusion, Warns of Risks

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has aired its concerns over the council's exclusion from the list of health regulators to receive funding in the country's 2024 Budget. The announcement was made by Dr. Moses Arokoyo, the President of VCN, who underscored the essential role of veterinarians in maintaining public health.

Advertisment

Highlighting the fact that 75 percent of human diseases emerging or re-emerging are of animal origin, also known as zoonoses, Arokoyo elucidated the significance of this issue on a global scale. The lack of inclusion of VCN in the funding allocation, he contended, jeopardizes preventive medicine efforts and poses a high public health risk to Nigeria's population, which exceeds 200 million people.

The Risk of Non-Regulation

Speaking on the dangers of non-regulation, Arokoyo pointed out the potential increase in the use of counterfeit drugs applied to animals. This could result in the consumption of meat contaminated with drug residues, leading to a possible surge in cancer instances and antimicrobial resistance. He referred to estimates indicating that antimicrobial resistance could be responsible for more than 10 million deaths yearly by 2050.

Arokoyo credited the prompt intervention of VCN-certified veterinarians in curbing the recent Anthrax outbreak. He cautioned that the absence of regulation in the veterinary sector could further debilitate animal health systems, leading to more widespread disease outbreaks. The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association aligns with the president's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' but fears that the omission of VCN contradicts this initiative. Arokoyo made an appeal for the inclusion of VCN among the national health regulators considered for funding to ensure the safeguarding of public health in line with the One-Health approach.