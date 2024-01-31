Excessive Screen Time among Youth: A Global Concern

As the digital world continues to expand, the issue of excessive screen time among the youth is becoming more prominent, causing alarm among educators and mental health experts. The recent ban on cell phones in Quebec classrooms underscores this growing concern. The effectiveness of the ban remains to be seen, but it certainly has sparked a broader conversation.

Global Issue, Global Solutions

Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has stressed the need for international solutions, highlighting the global nature of the issue. It's not just Quebec or Canada grappling with this problem; it's a worldwide concern affecting the health of our children.

The Real Cost of Screen Time

Sports medicine expert Jean-Francois Harvey, co-author of a book advocating for physical activity, has presented compelling data. He suggests that teenagers are spending about 85% of their time on screens, which is eating into their time for social interactions, physical activities, and sleep. This increased screen time has been linked to obesity and mental health issues like depression.

The Social Media Factor

Dr. Perry Adler, a professor of psychology, points to social media as a significant contributor. He suggests that these platforms provoke unfavorable self-comparisons among young users, leading to a deterioration in mental health. Moreover, Stephane Villeneuve, a university educator, emphasizes the potential impact on the development of social skills. Excessive screen time can hinder young adults' ability to communicate effectively in face-to-face interactions.

Role of the Parents

According to experts, the solution to this widespread issue lies partly in the hands of parents. They must enforce strict rules and set an example by reducing their own screen time and turning off home Wi-Fi during family moments. The fight against excessive screen time is a collective effort, and every stakeholder, from parents to educators and policymakers, needs to play their part.