Health

ExCellThera to Participate in Key Investor Conferences in January 2024

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
ExCellThera Inc., a forerunner in the area of blood stem cell therapies, has declared its involvement in multiple investor conferences set for January 2024.

This includes the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference scheduled from January 8-11 in San Francisco, CA. The company’s high-ranking officials are set to partake in investor interactions during this significant event.

ExCellThera’s Presence at the 2024 Biotech Showcase

In addition to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, ExCellThera is also set to present at the 2024 Biotech Showcase.

The company’s CEO, David Millette, will deliver the presentation on January 8, 2024, at 4:45 PM PT. The venue for this event is the Ballroom Franciscan D, Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA.

Significance of These Events for ExCellThera

ExCellThera’s participation in these conferences is a vital opportunity for the firm. They provide a platform to connect with potential investors, share insights into the company’s advancements in blood stem cell therapies, and potentially secure additional funding and partnerships.

Such collaborations will only enhance their existing research and development efforts.

ExCellThera’s Groundbreaking Work In Blood Stem Cell Therapies

ExCellThera has developed an innovative cellular therapy, UM171, which has been tested in nearly 100 patients suffering from hematologic malignancies across the US, Europe, and Canada.

The therapy has received numerous designations, including orphan drug designation, regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) from the FDA, advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) classification, and priority medicine (PRIME) designation from the EMA.

The company’s EnhanceTM platform, designed to deliver a higher dose of functional therapeutic stem cells, is a testament to their commitment to advancing blood stem cell therapies. The company collaborates with biopharmaceutical firms to develop top-tier cellular and gene therapies leveraging the technologies of the EnhanceTM platform, including the patented molecule UM171.

