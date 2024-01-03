en English
Health

Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights

Recent research findings from the University of Dayton in Ohio and Indiana State University present a new understanding of the long-term effects of COVID-19, particularly as it relates to neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease (AD). At the core of the study is the SARS-CoV-2 viral protein, Nsp3, and its potential capacity to trigger cell death, potentially worsening neurodegenerative conditions.

Nsp3 and its Effect on Retinal Neurons

In the study, the fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster) served as the model organism. The research revealed that the misexpression of Nsp3 protein led to the formation of dark necrotic spots in retinal tissue, increased the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), and activated apoptosis and autophagy. This points to the significant impact of the Nsp3 protein on tissue homeostasis and its potential to exacerbate the neurodegenerative phenotype in Alzheimer’s disease.

Findings from the Murine Neuroblastoma Cell Line

The research also involved the murine neuroblastoma cell line, where it was found that Nsp3 expression reduced cellular metabolic activity. This indicates a correlation with cellular distress and dysfunction. In a transgenic fly model of Alzheimer’s, the neurodegenerative phenotype was worsened by the Nsp3 protein. This suggests that the protein can accelerate the progression of disorders characterized by pre-existing neuroinflammation.

Implications and Future Perspectives

While these findings shed new light on the interactions between SARS-CoV-2 and neurodegenerative diseases, they also underscore the necessity for further research to fully understand the molecular pathways that Nsp3 activates to cause cell death. These insights contribute to the broader understanding of the long-lasting neurological effects of COVID-19 and may pave the way for targeted treatments for post-COVID-19 neurological complications.

Interestingly, a separate study exploring the potential association between prior upper respiratory infection (URI) histories and Alzheimer’s disease development in a Korean adult population suggests a potential protective role of prior URI treatment histories in reducing the risk of AD development. The study included 26,920 AD patients and 107,680 matched control individuals, revealing that over a one-year period, individuals with URI histories had decreasing probabilities of developing Alzheimer’s, with risk reductions of 19%, 15%, and 12%, respectively. These findings call for further exploration of the interplay between respiratory illnesses and neurodegenerative diseases.

Health Science & Technology
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

