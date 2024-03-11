Exact Sciences Partners with Jamal Mashburn in 'Box Out Colon Cancer' Campaign for Awareness Month

In a significant move to boost colon cancer awareness, Exact Sciences Corp. is launching the 'Box Out Colon Cancer' campaign in collaboration with basketball legend Jamal Mashburn, marking Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative aims to encourage those aged 45 and older to undergo colon cancer screening, aligning with the American Cancer Society's recommendations. Amidst the heightened excitement of college basketball season, the campaign leverages the influence of renowned college coaches to motivate screenings, underscoring the message that prevention is the best defense.

Early Detection: A Game Changer

Colon cancer, impacting individuals across all demographics, has witnessed a concerning rise in diagnoses and mortality rates among those under 50. With early detection, the condition is treatable in approximately 90% of cases, signifying the critical role of screenings. 'Box Out Colon Cancer' not only aims to raise awareness but also to provide accessible information on screening options through their website, BoxOutColonCancer.com. Jamal Mashburn's personal connection to the cause, driven by his mother's battle with the disease, adds a poignant layer to the campaign's outreach efforts.

Engagement and Education

The campaign is a collaborative effort with The Blue Hat Foundation, a colon cancer non-profit focused on breaking screening stigmas, particularly within the African American community, which faces a disproportionate risk. Through the 'Screening Madness' campaign, The Blue Hat Foundation and Exact Sciences aim to engage at-risk communities with sports-themed visuals and educational materials, emphasizing the importance of proactive health measures. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to increasing screening rates and saving lives through early detection.

Call to Action

Exact Sciences, known for its innovative cancer screening and diagnostic tests, alongside The Blue Hat Foundation, is mobilizing efforts to encourage widespread screening. With the support of public figures like Jamal Mashburn, the campaign seeks to inspire individuals over 45 to discuss screening options with their healthcare providers. As the campaign gains momentum, it serves as a powerful reminder of the significant impact that timely screenings can have on extending and improving the quality of life.

This initiative not only highlights the importance of early detection in fighting colon cancer but also illustrates the power of collaboration in public health campaigns. By leveraging the influence of sports figures and engaging with communities at higher risk, 'Box Out Colon Cancer' aims to make a lasting difference in the landscape of cancer prevention and care. As the campaign unfolds, its success could pave the way for similar efforts in the future, emphasizing the critical role of awareness and proactive health measures in combating cancer.