Business

Ex-Tesla Director Flags Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Substance Use

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Ex-Tesla Director Flags Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Substance Use

The former director at Tesla, Linda Johnson Rice, has raised concerns over Elon Musk’s substance abuse and unpredictable behavior during her two-year term that ended in 2019. Her worries, which were reportedly disregarded by the board, revolved around Musk’s alleged use of ketamine, LSD, cocaine, and ecstasy.

Musk’s Substance Use and Erratic Behavior

Johnson Rice had suggested an informal investigation into Musk’s drug use, but her concerns were seemingly dismissed. The Wall Street Journal’s report indicates that Tesla executives and directors have found it challenging to manage Musk’s erratic behavior and alleged drug use. They even sought advice from Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, without explicitly discussing the drug issue.

(Read Also: Elon Musk’s Piggyback Moment with Son X AE A-XII Charms the Internet)

Public Actions Raising Speculations

Musk’s public actions have often led to speculations about his sobriety. His controversial tweet in 2018 about having ‘funding secured’ to take Tesla private led to an SEC investigation and a fine of $40 million. This incident raised eyebrows and led to speculations about his mental state during that period.

(Read Also: Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Clash Over DEI; Mavs’ Diversity and Employee Bonuses in Focus)

Public Discussion of Drug Use

Despite these concerns, an attorney for Musk stated that he is regularly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test. Musk himself has been quite open about his drug use. He has publicly discussed his preference for ketamine over SSRIs in treating depression and has mentioned microdosing it. A well-known instance of his drug use is when he was seen smoking marijuana on Joe Rogan’s podcast, which prompted a safety review by NASA at SpaceX.

0
Business Health United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

