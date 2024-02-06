Ex-Greengrocer's Inspiring Career Pivot Through NHS Apprenticeship

Steven Jewell, a 42-year-old ex-greengrocer, made an inspiring career pivot through an apprenticeship with the National Health Service (NHS), now a registered nurse at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust. Jewell's journey from a life of selling vegetables to providing mental health care, represents the transformative power and potential of apprenticeships offered by the NHS.

NHS: The Largest Trainer of Apprentices in the UK

With Jewell's success story taking center stage, the NHS, renowned as the UK's largest trainer of apprentices, celebrates National Apprenticeship Week. The health service giant plans a three-fold increase in its apprentices by 2030, with apprentices projected to make up over 20% of new hires. This ambitious goal forms a critical part of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan.

Opening Doors to Diverse Career Opportunities

The NHS's plan spans a range of entry-level and higher degree apprenticeships, including nursing and the pioneering Medical Doctor Degree Apprenticeship. NHS England officials and government ministers have underscored the vital role of apprenticeships in attracting talent, honing skills, and proffering a wealth of diverse career opportunities, eliminating the necessity for university education.

From Greengrocer to Mental Health Nurse: A Tale of Transformation

Steven Jewell's remarkable journey is testimony to the life-changing power of apprenticeships and the NHS’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive career pathways. Leaving school at 15 without any qualifications, Jewell embarked on a career transition, joining the NHS as a healthcare support worker. His dedication and perseverance led him to complete the Registered Nursing Degree Apprenticeship, a significant milestone that saw him transform from a greengrocer to a mental health nurse.