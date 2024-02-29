Ex-FDA Expert Dr. Detwiler Shares Foods to Avoid at Restaurants to Prevent Food Poisoning

Dr. Darin Detwiler, a renowned food safety expert and former advisor to the FDA and USDA, recently shared insights into common dining habits that could increase the risk of food poisoning. Speaking to DailyMail.com, Detwiler emphasized the dangers of ordering from buffet bars, receiving cold takeout, and consuming certain types of seafood, particularly highlighting how these practices contribute to the staggering number of foodborne illnesses in the US each year. His advice comes as a critical reminder of the subtle dangers lurking in seemingly innocuous dining choices.

Common Culprits in Foodborne Illness

Dr. Detwiler pointed out several food items and practices at restaurants that pose significant risks to diners. Among these, he strongly advises against ordering oysters due to their potential contamination with vibrio bacteria, especially those harvested in warmer months. He also warns against ordering fish on Mondays, as the likelihood of it being fresh decreases, and highlights the dangers associated with hollandaise sauce due to its use of raw or undercooked eggs. These insights are backed by his extensive experience in advising on food safety practices.

Risky Dining Choices

Detwiler's caution extends beyond specific food items to include dining practices such as ordering from third-party delivery apps and eating at buffet bars or salad bars. He notes that the time food spends in transit or sitting out can make it a breeding ground for bacteria like salmonella and E. coli. Furthermore, he stresses the importance of restaurant hygiene, suggesting a quick check of the restroom as an indicator of the overall cleanliness of the establishment.

Precautions for Diners

In addition to avoiding certain foods and practices, Detwiler offers practical advice for those dining out. He recommends scrutinizing how bartenders handle ice, as improper techniques can lead to contamination. He also advises against consuming pre-cut fruits like cantaloupe, which can harbor pathogens from their growing environment. These recommendations aim to empower diners with knowledge to make safer food choices.

Dr. Detwiler's insights shed light on the often-overlooked aspects of dining that can pose significant health risks. As foodborne illnesses continue to impact millions annually, understanding and avoiding these common culprits is crucial for public health. Detwiler's expertise serves as a valuable guide for diners aiming to navigate the complexities of food safety in restaurants.