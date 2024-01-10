Evotec SE and Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD

Biotechnology leader Evotec SE, listed on both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, has announced a significant partnership with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This collaboration promises a leap forward for the Foundation’s IBD Therapeutics Incubator program, designed to foster collaborations between the Foundation, academic researchers, and industry partners to translate academic research into medical breakthroughs for IBD patients.

Facilitating Drug Discovery for IBD

This new alliance will tap into Evotec’s comprehensive R&D platform to advance drug discovery targeting two critical areas that directly address the significant unmet medical needs of IBD patients. Firstly, fibrosis, characterized by the excessive build-up of scar tissue in the intestinal wall, and secondly, impaired intestinal barrier function, colloquially termed as “leaky gut”.

Evotec’s Commitment to IBD Therapeutics

Dr. Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to this collaboration, underlining its goal of developing novel therapeutics for IBD patients. The collaboration will not only leverage Evotec’s vast translational experience but also its integrated drug discovery capabilities, setting the stage for potential breakthroughs in IBD treatments. Dr. Evers expressed confidence in Evotec’s ability to trigger a paradigm shift in the therapeutic landscape of IBD.

Addressing Unmet Medical Needs

This partnership aims to translate academic findings into actionable drug discovery strategies, paving the path for novel therapies that address the unmet needs of IBD patients. By focusing on two critical issues affecting these patients, the collaboration aspires to deliver differentiated therapies to patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, thereby improving their quality of life.