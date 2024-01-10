en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Evotec SE and Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Evotec SE and Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD

Biotechnology leader Evotec SE, listed on both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, has announced a significant partnership with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This collaboration promises a leap forward for the Foundation’s IBD Therapeutics Incubator program, designed to foster collaborations between the Foundation, academic researchers, and industry partners to translate academic research into medical breakthroughs for IBD patients.

Facilitating Drug Discovery for IBD

This new alliance will tap into Evotec’s comprehensive R&D platform to advance drug discovery targeting two critical areas that directly address the significant unmet medical needs of IBD patients. Firstly, fibrosis, characterized by the excessive build-up of scar tissue in the intestinal wall, and secondly, impaired intestinal barrier function, colloquially termed as “leaky gut”.

Evotec’s Commitment to IBD Therapeutics

Dr. Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to this collaboration, underlining its goal of developing novel therapeutics for IBD patients. The collaboration will not only leverage Evotec’s vast translational experience but also its integrated drug discovery capabilities, setting the stage for potential breakthroughs in IBD treatments. Dr. Evers expressed confidence in Evotec’s ability to trigger a paradigm shift in the therapeutic landscape of IBD.

Addressing Unmet Medical Needs

This partnership aims to translate academic findings into actionable drug discovery strategies, paving the path for novel therapies that address the unmet needs of IBD patients. By focusing on two critical issues affecting these patients, the collaboration aspires to deliver differentiated therapies to patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, thereby improving their quality of life.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
In a significant development, global pioneers in the field of interventional radiology are converging for a major conference to share their insights on revolutionary procedures and techniques. The conference anticipates the participation of approximately 800 delegates representing 23 different countries. Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology Takes the Lead Dr. Ajit K Yadav, Secretary
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
12 mins ago
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
15 mins ago
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
2 mins ago
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
5 mins ago
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
9 mins ago
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
51 seconds
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
1 min
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
1 min
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
2 mins
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
3 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
3 mins
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
Tennessee Volunteers' Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers
4 mins
Tennessee Volunteers' Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers
LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
4 mins
LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Tennessee Volunteers Undergo Offseason Roster Reconstruction Amidst Transfer Portal Entries
4 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Undergo Offseason Roster Reconstruction Amidst Transfer Portal Entries
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app