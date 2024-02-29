Evergreen Nephrology Bolsters Leadership Team with New CFO and CMO to Enhance Kidney Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology today announced significant enhancements to its executive team by appointing Philip Cooksey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Dr. Tim Pflederer as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), marking a pivotal move to advance its mission in improving care for individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Strategic Leadership for Future Growth

Philip Cooksey, stepping into the CFO role, brings a comprehensive background from his time managing financial operations in healthcare and insurance at Humana, along with a rich investment banking history with prestigious firms like Goldman Sachs and Lazard. His vast experience is expected to drive Evergreen's financial strategies, supporting its expansion and efforts to enhance patient care. "I am excited to join the organization at this important point in its growth trajectory," Cooksey stated, acknowledging the unique position of Evergreen to make a significant impact on healthcare for vulnerable populations in the U.S.

Joining alongside Cooksey, Dr. Tim Pflederer takes on the role of CMO beginning April 1. With three decades of experience in nephrology and a history of leadership in healthcare improvement organizations, Dr. Pflederer's appointment is instrumental for Evergreen. His prior collaboration with Evergreen and dedication to improving the quality of life for CKD patients align perfectly with the company's objectives. "Evergreen's model provides nephrologists like me unprecedented support and resources," Dr. Pflederer remarked, highlighting the potential for transformative care.

Revolutionizing Kidney Care

Evergreen Nephrology's approach to kidney care stands out through its personalized and comprehensive plans, aiming to meet patients wherever they are in their healthcare journey. Adam Boehler, Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology, emphasized the importance of leadership in realizing the company's vision. "Philip Cooksey and Dr. Tim Pflederer are both the right people to step into these roles with our executive team," he stated, underlining their essential roles in pushing forward Evergreen's mission.

The company's collaboration with nephrology practices nationwide seeks to delay disease progression, reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, shift care towards home settings, and increase transplant opportunities for CKD patients, thereby promising a significant improvement in patient outcomes.

A Look Ahead

With the appointments of Cooksey and Dr. Pflederer, Evergreen Nephrology is poised for a new chapter in its journey to redefine kidney care in the United States. Their combined expertise and leadership are expected to catalyze the company's growth and enhance its capacity to deliver on its promise of value-based, patient-centric care. As Evergreen continues to expand its network and innovate in CKD care, the healthcare community watches eagerly to see how these new leaders will shape the future of nephrology.

Evergreen Nephrology's focus on empowering patients and working closely with healthcare providers underscores a transformative shift towards more personalized, effective treatments for those living with chronic kidney disease. The recent executive appointments signal not only growth but also a strengthened commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of millions.