Evelina London Chosen for Children's Cancer Care Amidst 12,000 Signature Petition

Children's cancer services in South London and the South East are set for a significant shift with Evelina London Children's Hospital in Lambeth taking over care duties from autumn 2026. This announcement follows a contentious debate and a petition against the move that garnered 12,000 signatures. Treatment for approximately 1,400 children under the age of 15, currently facilitated by The Royal Marsden Hospital at Sutton and St George's Hospital in Tooting, will transition to Evelina, sparking discussions about accessibility and quality of care.

Advertisment

Decision Amidst Controversy

Caroline Clarke, London director, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, especially for parents and carers of children undergoing cancer treatment. The shift aligns with 2021 service rules mandating specialist cancer treatment services for children to be co-located with a level-three children's intensive care unit, a requirement not met by the Royal Marsden. This pivotal change aims to enhance the treatment landscape for children with cancer across south London, Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Kent and Medway, and most of Surrey, despite the mixed reactions from the public consultation conducted by NHS England at the end of 2023.

Public Consultation and Mixed Reactions

The 12-week public consultation invited input from children, families, and staff, presenting a platform for stakeholders to voice their concerns and preferences. The consultation revealed mixed reactions, with some parents, like those of a child with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma who experienced delays in emergency care at the Royal Marsden, supporting the move for better intensive-care provision. Others raised concerns about the increased travel distances to access care at the new location, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that considers both clinical outcomes and patient accessibility.