Europe

EU’s SCCS Raises Concerns over Safety of Fullerenes in Cosmetics

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
In a significant development, the European Union’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) has delivered a series of opinions on the safety of various cosmetic raw materials in November 2023. Of these, the final safety opinion on Fullerenes, Hydroxylated Fullerenes, and their hydrated forms, particularly at the nano scale, stands out as the SCCS could not provide a conclusive safety profile due to inadequate data, spotlighting the need for further research.

Questioning the Safety of Fullerenes

After thorough examination, the SCCS found the hydrated form of hydroxylated fullerene potentially genotoxic, indicating an increased risk of genetic mutations. The committee also noted the lack of evidence to conclusively determine the genotoxicity of fullerenes. This has sparked a response from the industry, questioning the categorization of fullerenes as nano materials and debating the adequacy of the existing test data.

Regulatory Gap in EU Cosmetics Regulations

An interesting aspect is that the European Commission’s revised definition of nanomaterials, issued in June 2022, has yet to be incorporated into EU cosmetics regulations. This could potentially lead to regulatory gaps and ambiguities in the classification and safety assessment of nano materials in cosmetic products.

Other SCCS Safety Opinions

Besides Fullerenes, the SCCS issued final safety opinions on water-soluble zinc salts in oral hygiene products, benzyl salicylate, and butylparaben in various cosmetics. Preliminary opinions were also issued on Hydroxypropyl p-phenylenediamine, Hexyl salicylate, and several other substances. These opinions offer recommended safe concentrations for use in cosmetic products and draw attention to concerns related to genotoxicity, environmental safety, and potential effects on children.

Future SCCS Assessments

In addition to the recent safety opinions, the European Commission has requested the SCCS to conduct safety assessments on Sodium Myristoyl Sarcosinate, Hydroxyapatite (nano), and silver for their intended use in cosmetics. This underlines the ongoing efforts to ensure consumer safety in the ever-evolving cosmetics industry.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

