European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid

Europe is grappling with a costly paradox: a surplus of Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid, and an inability to use it. Over a billion dollars’ worth of the medication has expired due to underutilization, with tight controls on who can receive the drug in the region leading to this wastage. The irony of this wastage is highlighted by the fact that Pfizer’s Irish plants in Newbridge and Ringaskiddy have played a pivotal role in the drug’s production.

Expiry Before Utilization

Despite the shelf life of Paxlovid being extended by 6 to 12 months, more than 1.5 million courses of the drug, valued at approximately $1.1 billion, have expired. By the end of February 2024, an estimated 3.1 million courses will reach their expiry date, pushing the cost to European health systems to about $2.2 billion. This enormous financial drain is amplified by the fact that many of these doses could have been used effectively if prescribing rules were less restrictive.

The Case of the UK

The UK has been particularly hard hit by this expired medication crisis, with an estimated one million doses worth $700 million expired by early December. The country could have made the medication more accessible, as could have other European nations such as France, Spain, and Italy, without depleting supplies.

Less Demand, More Supply

Marco Gallotta, an analyst at analytics group Airfinity, suggests that governments might have overpurchased Paxlovid during the spike in Covid cases caused by the Omicron variant, leaving a significant surplus. Demand for Covid antivirals has also fallen, even in the US, with a 24% drop from 2022 to 2023, resulting in 5.3 million prescribed courses. The US government has even arranged to return 7.9 million Paxlovid courses to Pfizer at the end of 2023, reflecting this reduced demand.

Ultimately, the Paxlovid saga is a cautionary tale for governments and health systems. As the pandemic evolves, so too must our strategies for dealing with it. The cost of failing to adapt can be counted in billions of dollars and, more importantly, in missed opportunities to protect high-risk individuals from the virus.