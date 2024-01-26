European Antitrust Enforcement Bolsters Pharmaceutical Market, Report Finds

The European Commission recently published a report analyzing the enforcement actions taken in the pharmaceutical sector between 2018 and 2022. The analysis underscores the positive impact of antitrust and merger enforcement on the pharmaceutical markets in Europe. The 58-page document reveals that these regulatory measures have resulted in more equitable pricing for medications and sustained competitive markets.

European Antitrust Enforcement Yields Positive Outcomes

The report shows that the active implementation of antitrust and merger rules has played a significant role in expanding European patients' access to a wider range of affordable and innovative medicines. The Commission, along with national competition authorities, has adopted 26 decisions against anti-competitive practices and conducted investigations into more than 70 other cases. These enforcement actions are credited with strengthening the pharmaceutical market in Europe and enhancing access to medications.

Contrasting Approaches: Europe versus the United States

This European approach to antitrust enforcement presents a stark contrast to the approach in the United States. There, regulators, particularly the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), have recently ramped up their scrutiny of anticompetitive practices within the pharmaceutical industry. In the U.S., there is a heightened focus on the oversight of mergers and the potential misuse of the patent system by pharmaceutical companies.

The European Commission report also indicates that it will continue its enforcement efforts in the pharmaceutical sector as a high priority. This is due to the sector's economic relevance and the impact on people's well-being. Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager emphasized the vital role of ensuring well-functioning pharmaceutical markets to provide more affordable medicines and choices to patients and healthcare systems, particularly during challenging times such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.